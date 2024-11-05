Dawoodi Bohra Community Seeks Exclusion from Waqf Bill 2024

In a recent session, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 witnessed a significant appeal from the Dawoodi Bohra Community urging for exclusion from the bill. Representing the community, Senior Advocate Harish Salve emphasized their unique religious practices, stating that the legislation undermines their faith.

The Dawoodi Bohra Community, a distinct sect within the Shia Muslim community, has historically sought separation from waqf regulation. Salve highlighted that the community's belief, which involves the spiritual and temporal authority of a single leader, the al-Dai al-Mutlaq, is at odds with the current drafts of the bill.

Despite the bill's intent to reform waqf administration amid allegations of mismanagement, critics, including the Dawoodi Bohra Community, argue it lacks provisions for their unique needs. As the JPC gathers feedback from a wide array of stakeholders, questions remain about balancing regulatory reform with the protection of diverse religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)