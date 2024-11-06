Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Successfully Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora

The Indian security forces successfully neutralized a terrorist in Bandipora as part of the ongoing Operation Kaitsan, according to army officials.

Operation Kaitsan commenced after intelligence indicated the presence of terrorists in Kaitsan's forest areas, prompting a joint response from the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF. The counter-terrorist operations continue as security forces maintain their efforts.

Complementing this operation, authorities apprehended Ashiq Hussain Wani, an alleged terrorist associate, in Sopore. Amid the strategic actions, recent days witnessed multiple confrontations with terrorists across Jammu & Kashmir, including explosive attacks and high-profile neutralizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)