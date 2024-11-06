Left Menu

Swift Justice: Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Daylight Murder in 24 Hours

The Delhi Crime Branch solved a high-profile murder case within a day. The killer, involved in a business dispute with victim Hemant Kumar, was apprehended swiftly. Advanced intelligence methods helped track and arrest the suspect, Ali Hassan, preventing further planned crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A swift operation by Delhi's Crime Branch has brought a swift closure to a shocking daylight murder. Within 24 hours, a team from the Inter-State Cell tracked down and apprehended Ali Hassan, who is accused of fatally shooting Hemant Kumar during a family gathering in Khajuri Khas.

Police reports reveal that Hemant was murdered in front of his family, including his wife, by his brother-in-law Ali Hassan, also known as Ajay Verma. The incident occurred during a Bhai Dooj celebration, sparked by longstanding business disputes and unresolved legal tensions.

Citing local intelligence and advanced surveillance, the Delhi Crime Branch meticulously monitored Hassan's movements, ultimately leading to his arrest on November 4 near Welcome, Delhi. Hassan's capture has thwarted additional planned attacks, as he allegedly intended to target two more individuals following the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

