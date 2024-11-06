Karnataka CM Faces Political Storm Amid MUDA Scam Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing mounting pressure due to allegations of corruption related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. His wife's involvement in the affair has further complicated matters, prompting investigations by both the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Siddaramaiah's political secretary, Naseer Ahmed, accused the BJP-led central government of using agencies to target the CM, insisting that no misconduct would be found. The CM, after an appearance before the Lokayukta Police, firmly maintained his innocence, arguing that all accusations are politically motivated.

Despite Siddaramaiah's claims of political persecution, the BJP has called for his resignation, alleging corruption within the Congress. As the Karnataka High Court issues notices regarding the ongoing investigation, the political climate remains charged, with the next court hearing set for November.

