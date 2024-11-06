Left Menu

Government's Successful Stake Sale: HZL Shares Oversubscribed by Institutional Investors

The government's offer-for-sale of over 4.75 crore HZL shares to institutional investors was heavily oversubscribed, receiving bids worth Rs 3,400 crore. With an aim to sell over 5.28 crore shares, including a greenshoe option, the sale could bring over Rs 5,000 crore to the government's disinvestment funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government's initiative to divest its shares in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has received a significant boost as institutional investors have shown substantial interest. On Wednesday, the offer-for-sale (OFS) saw bids for over 6.69 crore shares, far exceeding the 4.75 crore shares initially available for institutional buyers.

With the issue opening to retail investors on Thursday, the sale, which includes a greenshoe option for additional shares, has the potential to increase the government's revenue by over Rs 5,000 crore. This figure would significantly benefit the disinvestment target for the fiscal year.

The share price at the end of Wednesday's trading session on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a decline, settling at Rs 513.15 per share, a dip of 8.28%. Despite this, the successful subscription points to a healthy interest from the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024