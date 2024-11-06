AIMPLB Raises Alarm Over Procedural Violations in Waqf Amendment Bill Proceedings

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has accused the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of breaching constitutional and procedural standards concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. AIMPLB's spokesperson, SQR Ilyas, censured the committee for consulting entities without direct involvement in Waqf matters.

Prominent opposition members have formally objected to the parliamentary process, reporting dissatisfaction with the JPC Chairman, Jagdambika Pal. A recent missive to the Lok Sabha Speaker underscores their grievances about impediments to fair discussions.

The AIMPLB insists that only pertinent objections should be addressed, excluding irrelevant consultations. The Waqf Act of 1995 faces criticism for mismanagement issues, and the amendment seeks modernization and increased transparency.

