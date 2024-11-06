Left Menu

ACME Solar IPO: A Bright Start with 39% Day-One Subscription

The IPO of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd received a 39% subscription on its first day. Retail investors showed strong interest at 1.19 times subscription, while institutional investors lagged behind. The IPO aims to raise Rs 2,900 crore for debt repayment and corporate purposes. Key players in the offering include Nuvama Wealth Management and ICICI Securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:54 IST
ACME Solar IPO: A Bright Start with 39% Day-One Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd's much-anticipated initial public offering attracted significant attention on its debut, securing a 39% subscription rate on the very first day. The company aims to raise Rs 2,900 crore, combining a fresh issue and an Offer-for-Sale.

Retail investors showed a notable interest, subscribing 1.19 times the shares earmarked for them, while non-institutional and qualified institutional buyers lagged behind with 32% and 15% subscriptions, respectively. Anchor investors have already contributed Rs 1,300 crore to ACME's coffers.

The proceeds from the IPO will be leveraged to pay off Rs 1,795 crore in debt and to serve general corporate purposes. As an integrated renewable energy powerhouse, ACME Solar generates revenue by supplying electricity to a broad range of central and state-backed entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024