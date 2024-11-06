Left Menu

Power Grid Corp Reports Stable Profits Amid Expansion Moves

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India reported a nearly unchanged consolidated net profit for Q3 2024 at Rs 3,793.02 crore. The company's total income rose, and the board declared an interim dividend. Approvals were made to transfer residual equity in four associate companies, expanding its asset base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:18 IST
Power Grid Corp Reports Stable Profits Amid Expansion Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,793.02 crore for the September 2024 quarter, a figure nearly identical to last year's Rs 3,781.42 crore at the same time. This information was disclosed through a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

PGCIL's total income for the quarter experienced growth, reaching Rs 11,845.93 crore compared to Rs 11,530.43 crore in the previous year. In a noteworthy development, the board sanctioned the payment of a first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The board also greenlighted the sale, assignment, and transfer of a 26% residual equity shareholding in four associate firms to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT). As of September 30, PowerGrid's transmission assets spanned 1,78,195 circuit kilometres and 5,37,276 MVA of capacity, with significant success in securing eight new projects under competitive bidding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024