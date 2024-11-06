Sig Sauer Boosts Indian Defense Ties with Local Manufacturing Initiative

In a strategic move to bolster its ties with India, American arms manufacturer Sig Sauer announced plans to locally produce assault rifles by 2025. Partnering with Pune-based Nibe Group, the company will manufacture a portion of the 1,45,000 rifles ordered by the Indian Army in India itself. This initiative not only highlights India's role as Sig Sauer's largest procurement source but also its increasing importance in the global arms landscape.

Speaking to ANI, Sig Sauer's CEO and President Ron Cohen confirmed the company's forward-looking plans, including the complete manufacture of rifles in India for the domestic market by 2025, catering to both the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Additionally, Sig Sauer has secured a fresh order for 73,000 Sig 716 assault rifles, expected to be delivered by 2025, further cementing its commitment to the Indian market and military modernization efforts.

Cohen emphasized the long-standing relationship with India, noting that the country has been instrumental in Sig Sauer's growth over nearly two decades. India's burgeoning defense industry and expertise in engineering make it an attractive hub, not just for domestic production but for serving the eastern hemisphere. The company's association with local partner Ganesh Nibe aligns with their strategy to tap into India's potential as both a manufacturing and procurement center, ensuring the quality standards demanded by a premium brand like Sig Sauer are met.

