Left Menu

Sig Sauer Boosts Indian Defense Ties with Local Manufacturing Initiative

Sig Sauer plans to locally manufacture assault rifles in India by 2025, strengthening its partnership with Nibe Group. The U.S. arms maker aims to use India as a regional hub and has already secured additional orders for 73,000 rifles, positioning India as its largest procurement source globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:08 IST
Sig Sauer Boosts Indian Defense Ties with Local Manufacturing Initiative
Sig Sauer CEO and President Ron Cohen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its ties with India, American arms manufacturer Sig Sauer announced plans to locally produce assault rifles by 2025. Partnering with Pune-based Nibe Group, the company will manufacture a portion of the 1,45,000 rifles ordered by the Indian Army in India itself. This initiative not only highlights India's role as Sig Sauer's largest procurement source but also its increasing importance in the global arms landscape.

Speaking to ANI, Sig Sauer's CEO and President Ron Cohen confirmed the company's forward-looking plans, including the complete manufacture of rifles in India for the domestic market by 2025, catering to both the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Additionally, Sig Sauer has secured a fresh order for 73,000 Sig 716 assault rifles, expected to be delivered by 2025, further cementing its commitment to the Indian market and military modernization efforts.

Cohen emphasized the long-standing relationship with India, noting that the country has been instrumental in Sig Sauer's growth over nearly two decades. India's burgeoning defense industry and expertise in engineering make it an attractive hub, not just for domestic production but for serving the eastern hemisphere. The company's association with local partner Ganesh Nibe aligns with their strategy to tap into India's potential as both a manufacturing and procurement center, ensuring the quality standards demanded by a premium brand like Sig Sauer are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024