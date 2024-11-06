Success in Negotiation: NUM Secures New Wage Deal with Sibanye
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has reached a wage agreement with Sibanye Stillwater's gold operations after prolonged negotiations. The deal includes a salary increase for lower-paid workers and a 5.5% raise for miners, artisans, and officials. The agreement replaces a previous contract that ended in June.
In a major development for the mining sector, South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) announced on Wednesday the successful conclusion of a wage agreement with Sibanye Stillwater's gold operations.
The protracted negotiations culminated in an agreement that secures higher monthly pay by 900 rand for lower-tier workers, alongside a 5.5% salary increment for miners, artisans, and officials, as confirmed by NUM.
Despite the absence of immediate comments from Sibanye and partner unions, the agreement, which revises the expired three-year contract, is slated for official signing in Johannesburg on November 8.
