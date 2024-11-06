Left Menu

Success in Negotiation: NUM Secures New Wage Deal with Sibanye

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has reached a wage agreement with Sibanye Stillwater's gold operations after prolonged negotiations. The deal includes a salary increase for lower-paid workers and a 5.5% raise for miners, artisans, and officials. The agreement replaces a previous contract that ended in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:22 IST
Success in Negotiation: NUM Secures New Wage Deal with Sibanye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development for the mining sector, South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) announced on Wednesday the successful conclusion of a wage agreement with Sibanye Stillwater's gold operations.

The protracted negotiations culminated in an agreement that secures higher monthly pay by 900 rand for lower-tier workers, alongside a 5.5% salary increment for miners, artisans, and officials, as confirmed by NUM.

Despite the absence of immediate comments from Sibanye and partner unions, the agreement, which revises the expired three-year contract, is slated for official signing in Johannesburg on November 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024