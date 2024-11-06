Left Menu

Niva Bupa's IPO Set to Strengthen Solvency Levels

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is launching an IPO valued at Rs 2,200 crore, including fresh shares and an offer for sale. Anchor investors already committed Rs 990 crore. The firm aims to use funds for capital strengthening. Public subscription runs from November 7 to 11.

Updated: 06-11-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd has announced it collected Rs 990 crore from anchor investors just before its IPO launch. The company is set to issue shares to reinforce its financial foundation as the public offering opens on November 7.

Major domestic and international investors like Zulia Investments, Amansa Holdings, A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, Morgan Stanley, and Fidelity have secured stakes, with notable participation from Nippon India Mutual Fund and others during the anchor round.

The Rs 2,200-crore IPO, featuring both new equity shares and an offer for sale by top stakeholders, looks to strengthen its capital base. Meanwhile, the shares will list on major Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

