Assam Rifles Busts Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles teamed up with the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Custom Preventive Force to seize heroin and illegal areca nuts worth Rs 1.01 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district. Three individuals, including a Myanmar national, were apprehended in the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:54 IST
Assam Rifles recover heroin, illegal areca nuts in Champhai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Custom Preventive Force, have executed a significant operation in Mizoram's Champhai district, leading to the seizure of heroin and illegal areca nuts valued at Rs 1.01 crore. In an official statement, Assam Rifles announced the capture of three suspects, including one Myanmar national.

The joint operation successfully targeted the Zote and Hmunhmeltha areas based on precise intelligence. The contraband, weighing 128.2 grams of heroin and 1,710 kilograms of areca nuts, along with the detained suspects, has been transferred to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal processing.

The smuggling of contraband remains a pressing issue for Mizoram and India as a whole. Known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles have been intensifying efforts to combat smuggling activities, focusing on apprehending key players in the illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

