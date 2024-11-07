Historic Matheran-Neral Toy Train Resumes Post-Monsoon Revival

The Matheran-Neral mini toy train, a cherished emblem of Central Railways, has once again resumed its services following a seasonal monsoon hiatus. Renowned for its historic legacy that spans over 150 years, this narrow-gauge train embarks on a picturesque 20-kilometer journey through the Matheran hill station. Central Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO), Swapnil Nila, confirmed that services were halted on June 8 due to the seasonal rains, but have recommenced since November 6.

This train service runs over a challenging track with 236 sharp curves, making the 2.5-hour ride from Neral to Matheran a delightful experience. The train features six coaches, including one first-class and four second-class, offering passengers enhanced travel options with reasonably priced tickets.

The train transports an average of 600-700 passengers daily, most of whom relish the opportunity to travel to Matheran, a vehicle-free zone, via this scenic route. CRPO Nila noted its popularity among school children, citing the joy and educational benefits of the ride. A passenger expressed admiration for the journey, having come from Mumbai to experience the train, emphasizing that anyone in Maharashtra should visit Matheran if they haven't experienced a hill station.

From Monday to Friday, the train makes two trips between Neral and Matheran, supplemented by six shuttle services from Aman Lodge to Matheran daily. Due to increased weekend demand, the railway adds two more services, maintaining smooth visitor access. CRPO Nila highlighted that no vehicles other than the train, e-rickshaws, and eco-friendly taxis are allowed between Aman Lodge and Matheran, preserving the area's ecological integrity.

