Shocking Incident in Delhi: Three Arrested in Violent Auto Gang Rape Case

In a disturbing development, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals, including an auto rickshaw driver, implicated in the brutal gang rape of a 34-year-old woman. The victim, found in a severely injured state by a naval officer, is currently receiving psychiatric treatment at AIIMS.

The assault reportedly occurred during the night of October 10 and 11. Identified as Prabhu Mahto, Parmod @ Babu, and Mohammad Shamsul, the accused allegedly attacked the victim in a moving auto rickshaw, leaving her bloodied on a roadside in the Kale Khan area. The naval officer who discovered the victim promptly facilitated her admission to AIIMS Trauma Center.

Police investigations, aided by ten specialized teams, led to the capture of the suspects after a three-week manhunt. The Chief Minister of Orissa has demanded a report on this heinous crime, as the victim continues to recover. The three accused remain in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)