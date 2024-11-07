Left Menu

Israel Bolsters Air Power with New F-15 Fighter Jets Deal

Israel's defense ministry has signed a $5.2 billion agreement to acquire 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets from Boeing. The deal is part of U.S. aid, includes an option for 25 more jets, and aims to enhance Israel's strategic military capabilities in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:17 IST
In a strategic military enhancement, the Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that it has inked a significant $5.2 billion deal with Boeing Co. to acquire 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets. This contract is a segment of a larger U.S. aid initiative, sanctioned by the U.S. administration and Congress earlier this year, offering an option for Israel to procure an additional 25 aircraft.

The new F-15 jets will be associated with advanced weaponry integrated with existing Israeli arsenal, offering increased range and payload capabilities. These advancements are crucial for maintaining the Israeli Air Force's strategic upper hand while handling current and future challenges in the volatile Middle Eastern region.

Commencing in 2031, Israel is set to receive 4-6 aircraft annually, marking a historic boost in its air power alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier. 'This acquisition is pivotal amidst the ongoing regional conflict,' stated Eyal Zamir, director general of the Defense Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

