Left Menu

Germany Commits €11 Billion in Military Support to Ukraine

Germany pledges €11 billion in military aid to Ukraine, supporting air defenses and Kyiv troops until 2029, according to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:51 IST
Germany Commits €11 Billion in Military Support to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Germany is set to provide €11 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the next six years, according to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Announced on Friday, the aid will bolster Ukraine's air defenses and support Kyiv's forces on the battlefield.

In a post on the social media platform X, Umerov highlighted that the planned deliveries for the current year will focus on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities against ongoing conflicts. This announcement marks a significant commitment from Germany towards Ukraine's defense strategy.

The minister emphasized that the support is crucial in fortifying Ukraine's positioning amidst rising tensions. The commitment reflects Germany's strategic involvement in ensuring stability in the region through substantial military backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025