Germany Commits €11 Billion in Military Support to Ukraine
Germany pledges €11 billion in military aid to Ukraine, supporting air defenses and Kyiv troops until 2029, according to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.
Germany is set to provide €11 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the next six years, according to Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. Announced on Friday, the aid will bolster Ukraine's air defenses and support Kyiv's forces on the battlefield.
In a post on the social media platform X, Umerov highlighted that the planned deliveries for the current year will focus on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities against ongoing conflicts. This announcement marks a significant commitment from Germany towards Ukraine's defense strategy.
The minister emphasized that the support is crucial in fortifying Ukraine's positioning amidst rising tensions. The commitment reflects Germany's strategic involvement in ensuring stability in the region through substantial military backing.
