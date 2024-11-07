E Fund Leads Charge in Biodiversity-Conscious Investment

The COP 16 conference, held in November 2024 in Colombia, has placed biodiversity conservation at the forefront of international discourse. Central to discussions was the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which aims to restore 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.

China's E Fund Management is leading the way in responsible investment practices by integrating biodiversity assessments into its investment portfolios. Having joined the PRI's Spring initiative, E Fund partnered with a top Chinese university to develop a unique biodiversity risk methodology.

Besides its strategic initiatives, E Fund offers specialized funds like the E Fund ESG Responsibility Investment Equity Fund. These efforts not only support China's carbon objectives but also reflect E Fund's long-term commitment to sustainability and biodiversity.

