Left Menu

ED Raids Amazon and Flipkart Vendors Amidst FDI Rule Breach Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at 19 locations linked to Amazon and Flipkart vendors across major Indian cities. The operation follows complaints suggesting the firms are violating Foreign Direct Investment rules by manipulating sale prices and unfairly disadvantaging vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:56 IST
ED Raids Amazon and Flipkart Vendors Amidst FDI Rule Breach Allegations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Thursday, targeting 19 premises associated with main vendors of e-commerce titans Amazon and Flipkart. These operations are being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) across several Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Panchkula.

This wave of searches forms part of an ongoing investigation by the ED, spurred by multiple complaints filed against Amazon and Flipkart. The allegations accuse the e-commerce giants of breaching Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations on their platforms.

Central to the accusations is the claim that Amazon and Flipkart influence the sale prices of goods and services, creating an uneven playing field for vendors. The ED's investigation seeks to uncover the depth of these purported violations, aiming to ensure compliance with FDI norms, as detailed in statements from the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024