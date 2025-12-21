Snowfall Strands Vendors, Halts Traffic in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials reported that traffic on alternative routes Mughal and Sinthan Top roads in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended due to snowfall on Sunday, affecting connectivity to Kashmir.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather link to Kashmir, continued to operate despite rains concluding a lengthy dry spell. A joint police and Border Roads Organisation operation successfully rescued three tea vendors stranded at Peer Ki Gali after they sent out video appeals.

Following snowfall, the Mughal road and Sinthan Top road were closed as a precaution. Police in Poonch have implemented a new helpline to offer support during adverse weather and advised against unnecessary travel in landslide-prone areas.