IVCA Private Credit Summit 2024: Catalyzing Economic Growth

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is set to host the IVCA Private Credit Summit 2024, in collaboration with key industry players. The event aims to highlight the critical role of private credit in transforming India's economic landscape, amid projections of a $30 trillion GDP by 2047.

Summit discussions will focus on investor insights, strategies, and regulatory reforms necessary to drive growth, especially in bridging the Rs.27 lakh crore financing gap for MSMEs. Key topics include infrastructure, climate transition investment, and non-dilutive finance solutions for mid-market corporations.

Recent regulatory improvements are poised to strengthen the private credit sector, enhancing due diligence and organizational frameworks. This initiative supports entrepreneur innovation, job creation, and overall economic progress, anticipating increased capital access for businesses.

