Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Inflation Dip

The Bank of England has announced a cut in its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75%, following lower-than-expected inflation rates. This decision was enacted after the UK's inflation fell below the target of 2%.

This move is the second rate reduction in three months, indicating an easing of inflationary pressures. Analysts believe that the central bank is confident about the economic environment, signaling relief for businesses and mortgage holders amid reduced financial strain.

However, recent fiscal policies and geopolitical events, such as the new Labour government's tax-raising budget and the potential inflationary impact of Donald Trump's presidential policies, could limit future rate cuts as policymakers remain vigilant.

