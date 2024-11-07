Left Menu

Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Inflation Dip

The Bank of England reduced its main interest rate by 0.25% to 4.75% in response to falling inflation rates. This marks the second rate cut in three months, following inflation's drop below the target rate of 2%. Economists caution about future inflation risks affecting rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:46 IST
Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Inflation Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England has announced a cut in its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75%, following lower-than-expected inflation rates. This decision was enacted after the UK's inflation fell below the target of 2%.

This move is the second rate reduction in three months, indicating an easing of inflationary pressures. Analysts believe that the central bank is confident about the economic environment, signaling relief for businesses and mortgage holders amid reduced financial strain.

However, recent fiscal policies and geopolitical events, such as the new Labour government's tax-raising budget and the potential inflationary impact of Donald Trump's presidential policies, could limit future rate cuts as policymakers remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024