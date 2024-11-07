Supreme Court Rules on Recruitment Process: No Midway Changes, Ensures Transparency

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has stated that the recruitment selection process for public services cannot be modified halfway unless the current rules explicitly allow such changes. The Supreme Court highlighted the necessity for transparent and non-discriminatory procedures.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud unanimously held that, in the absence of specified rules, administrative instructions could be issued to fill in gaps, provided they align with constitutional provisions and statutory requirements. Any changes in the recruitment process must align with Article 14 of the Constitution to avoid arbitrariness.

The ruling further clarified past judgments, affirming that candidates listed as selected have no automatic claim to appointments. The decision came as the court examined the case of 'Tej Prakash Pathak and Others' versus the 'Rajasthan High Court and others', asserting that the state must justify any refusal to appoint listed candidates.

