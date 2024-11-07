Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules on Recruitment Process: No Midway Changes, Ensures Transparency

The Supreme Court clarifies that recruitment procedures cannot be altered mid-process unless existing rules permit. The court emphasizes transparency, non-discrimination, and rationality in recruitment practices. Additionally, candidates in a select list have no guaranteed right to appointment, and gaps in rules can be filled by administrative instructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:28 IST
Supreme Court Rules on Recruitment Process: No Midway Changes, Ensures Transparency
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has stated that the recruitment selection process for public services cannot be modified halfway unless the current rules explicitly allow such changes. The Supreme Court highlighted the necessity for transparent and non-discriminatory procedures.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud unanimously held that, in the absence of specified rules, administrative instructions could be issued to fill in gaps, provided they align with constitutional provisions and statutory requirements. Any changes in the recruitment process must align with Article 14 of the Constitution to avoid arbitrariness.

The ruling further clarified past judgments, affirming that candidates listed as selected have no automatic claim to appointments. The decision came as the court examined the case of 'Tej Prakash Pathak and Others' versus the 'Rajasthan High Court and others', asserting that the state must justify any refusal to appoint listed candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024