Embassy REIT Appoints Interim CEO Amid Regulatory Shake-up

Embassy Office Parks REIT has swiftly moved to appoint Ritwik Bhattacharjee as interim CEO after regulatory orders forced the suspension of CEO Aravind Maiya. This decision follows Sebi's directive for immediate executive change.

Ritwik Bhattacharjee, who has been part of the REIT since its inception, played a significant role in listing the trust in 2019. With over a decade of experience in investment banking with global firms like Nomura and JP Morgan, Bhattacharjee most recently held the role of Chief Investment Officer at Embassy REIT.

Embassy REIT, as India's first publicly-listed Real Estate Investment Trust, holds a substantial 51.1 million square feet portfolio of office parks in key urban centers such as Bengaluru and Mumbai. While Maiya steps down after a regulatory probe, the trust continues to house over 260 leading global companies.

