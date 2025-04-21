AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have emerged as a transformative force in India's real estate sector, with investments reaching a staggering Rs 74,000 crore by December 2024, according to property consultant Anarock. This marks the highest allocation across various sectors, highlighting the pivotal role AIFs play in real estate financing.

The funds, established as privately pooled investment vehicles, tap into sophisticated investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with non-traditional assets like private equity, hedge funds, and real estate. As AIFs strategically invest across sectors, they have allocated Rs 5,06,196 crore in total, with real estate capturing a significant 15% share.

Industry experts, including Prashant Thakur from Anarock and Binitha Dalal from Mt. K Kapital, emphasize AIFs' capacity to fill capital gaps and align with changing investor mindsets that now view real estate as an integral part of financial portfolios. This evolving landscape is fueled by innovative financing models and increased fund availability for varied risk profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)