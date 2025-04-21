Left Menu

AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have significantly impacted the Indian real estate sector, injecting Rs 74,000 crore by December 2024, leading all sectors. AIFs offer niche, high-risk, high-reward opportunities, transforming real estate financing amidst traditional funding constraints. Their growth and innovative strategies continue to unlock new opportunities for investors and developers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:03 IST
AIFs Redefine Real Estate Investment in India: The Rs 74,000 Crore Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have emerged as a transformative force in India's real estate sector, with investments reaching a staggering Rs 74,000 crore by December 2024, according to property consultant Anarock. This marks the highest allocation across various sectors, highlighting the pivotal role AIFs play in real estate financing.

The funds, established as privately pooled investment vehicles, tap into sophisticated investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with non-traditional assets like private equity, hedge funds, and real estate. As AIFs strategically invest across sectors, they have allocated Rs 5,06,196 crore in total, with real estate capturing a significant 15% share.

Industry experts, including Prashant Thakur from Anarock and Binitha Dalal from Mt. K Kapital, emphasize AIFs' capacity to fill capital gaps and align with changing investor mindsets that now view real estate as an integral part of financial portfolios. This evolving landscape is fueled by innovative financing models and increased fund availability for varied risk profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025