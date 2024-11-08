BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil has urged the nationalization of Waqf properties in Karnataka, highlighting concerns over alleged land misappropriation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal, Patil stated that thousands of farmers and public representatives claimed significant land was wrongly appropriated.

Patil revealed that JPC Chairman Pal and committee member Tejasvi Surya visited Karnataka, engaging with local farmers and leaders who detailed issues related to land ownership. In response, the committee assured representatives their concerns would be addressed and promised further discussions in Delhi.

The JPC's visit faced criticism from state leaders. Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's state Minister, labeled the delegation as a "BJP-sponsored committee" due to the absence of other parliamentary members. He questioned its composition, suggesting political motivations behind the visit. Meanwhile, Chairman Pal committed to presenting a fact-finding report to Parliament in its winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)