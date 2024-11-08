Left Menu

BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil has demanded the nationalization of Waqf properties in Karnataka, claiming widespread land grabs. During a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee, Patil and farmers voiced concerns over land issues linked to Siddaramaiah. The state government, led by Priyank Kharge, dismissed the committee's legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:58 IST
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil has urged the nationalization of Waqf properties in Karnataka, highlighting concerns over alleged land misappropriation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal, Patil stated that thousands of farmers and public representatives claimed significant land was wrongly appropriated.

Patil revealed that JPC Chairman Pal and committee member Tejasvi Surya visited Karnataka, engaging with local farmers and leaders who detailed issues related to land ownership. In response, the committee assured representatives their concerns would be addressed and promised further discussions in Delhi.

The JPC's visit faced criticism from state leaders. Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's state Minister, labeled the delegation as a "BJP-sponsored committee" due to the absence of other parliamentary members. He questioned its composition, suggesting political motivations behind the visit. Meanwhile, Chairman Pal committed to presenting a fact-finding report to Parliament in its winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024