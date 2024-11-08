Left Menu

UP Government's 'Swachh Kumbh 2025' Initiative: Transformative Sanitation Measures

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to revamp sanitation for Mahakumbh 2025 by installing over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals in Prayagraj. The Prayagraj Mela Authority targets December 15 for project completion, ensuring cleanliness and accessibility for millions expected during the peak gathering on Mauni Amavasya.

Preparations underway for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In an ambitious push for cleaner festivities, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to install over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the Mahakumbh area in Prayagraj, aiming for a 'Swachh Kumbh' in 2025. The Prayagraj Mela Authority, tasked with this monumental project, has set a strict deadline for December 15 to complete this vast sanitation infrastructure.

Special Executive Officer for Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, assured that alongside traditional toilets, the infrastructure will be enhanced with modern amenities including jet spray cleaning systems and comprehensive cesspool operations. She emphasized the integration of technology for monitoring purposes, stating that all facilities will be overseen via QR codes to ensure high standards of cleanliness, safety, and accessibility for the millions expected to attend.

According to Rana, the strategic installation includes 49,000 Kannath toilets, 12,000 FRP models with septic provisions, and 17,000 FRP toilets with soak pits. Prefabricated steel-based community toilets and mobile facilities ensure round-the-clock access, tailored to accommodate intense visitor influx on occasions like Mauni Amavasya, during which 4 to 5 crore devotees are anticipated. Such meticulous planning underscores the Chief Minister's commitment to a transformative Mahakumbh experience.

Latest News

