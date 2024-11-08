UP Government's 'Swachh Kumbh 2025' Initiative: Transformative Sanitation Measures

In an ambitious push for cleaner festivities, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to install over 1.5 lakh toilets and urinals across the Mahakumbh area in Prayagraj, aiming for a 'Swachh Kumbh' in 2025. The Prayagraj Mela Authority, tasked with this monumental project, has set a strict deadline for December 15 to complete this vast sanitation infrastructure.

Special Executive Officer for Kumbh Mela, Akanksha Rana, assured that alongside traditional toilets, the infrastructure will be enhanced with modern amenities including jet spray cleaning systems and comprehensive cesspool operations. She emphasized the integration of technology for monitoring purposes, stating that all facilities will be overseen via QR codes to ensure high standards of cleanliness, safety, and accessibility for the millions expected to attend.

According to Rana, the strategic installation includes 49,000 Kannath toilets, 12,000 FRP models with septic provisions, and 17,000 FRP toilets with soak pits. Prefabricated steel-based community toilets and mobile facilities ensure round-the-clock access, tailored to accommodate intense visitor influx on occasions like Mauni Amavasya, during which 4 to 5 crore devotees are anticipated. Such meticulous planning underscores the Chief Minister's commitment to a transformative Mahakumbh experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)