NZ and Ireland Invest $9.6M to Boost Research Efforts in Agricultural Emission Reduction

New Zealand and Ireland have announced a substantial $9.6 million boost in their joint research efforts, targeting emissions reduction tools specifically designed to support New Zealand's farmers. Agriculture Minister Todd McClay confirmed the initiative, emphasizing that this collaboration aims to deliver impactful, science-driven solutions to address pressing on-farm challenges for New Zealand’s agricultural producers.

The initiative, spearheaded by New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will build on existing research to develop actionable, farm-ready tools that address the distinct needs of New Zealand's primary sector. This latest financial injection marks the third round of funding in the Ireland-New Zealand Pilot Joint Research Initiative, bringing the total investment in agricultural emissions research to over $35 million.

“This partnership accelerates the delivery of practical, science-based tools that will directly support our farmers in reducing emissions and meeting sustainability goals,” said Mr. McClay. “With Ireland as a partner, we are able to strengthen our ability to support primary industries in maintaining their competitive edge in global markets while fulfilling our environmental commitments.”

The Ireland-New Zealand research collaboration has already delivered significant progress. Previous projects under the initiative have led to advanced greenhouse gas inventories, strides in breeding livestock that emit lower levels of greenhouse gases, and new techniques that help farmers measure and manage emissions more effectively.

Irish Minister of State for Agriculture Martin Heydon T.D. highlighted the value of the joint research, describing the additional funding as pivotal in advancing shared objectives: “This initiative contributes to critical areas such as mitigation measures for greenhouse gases, inventory refinement, and new technologies to improve methane emission estimates. It demonstrates our shared commitment to developing cutting-edge climate technologies through collaborative research.”

Ireland and New Zealand share similar agricultural profiles and face comparable environmental challenges, making the partnership particularly impactful. Mr. McClay pointed out that this cooperation not only strengthens ties between the two nations but also reinforces New Zealand's role as a leader in sustainable agriculture practices globally. He noted that the new funding round underscores both countries' commitment to advancing agricultural innovation that yields both environmental and economic benefits.

“This initiative not only deepens the bond between New Zealand and Ireland, but it also fortifies New Zealand’s leadership in sustainable agriculture on the world stage,” added Mr. McClay.