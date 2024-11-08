Reliance Power Faces SECI Ban Over Fake Document Allegations

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd experienced a significant decline of 5% following their debarment from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) tenders. Both Reliance Power and Reliance NU BESS Ltd are accused of submitting falsified documents. As a result, the company's stock reached its lower trading limit on both BSE and NSE.

In a detailed note, SECI revealed that the examination of documents provided by Maharashtra Energy Generation, now rebranded as Reliance NU BESS, showed fraudulent endorsement of a Bank Guarantee required for tender eligibility. This revelation emerged during the competitive bidding process for a major BESS project.

The discovery of these discrepancies post-auction compelled SECI to nullify the tender, enforcing a three-year ban on the implicated firms. As per SECI's tender rules, the submission of fake documents qualifies for such stringent punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)