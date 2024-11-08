Auckland Rail Network to Undergo $200M Upgrades Ahead of City Rail Link Opening in 2026

The New Zealand Government has announced a comprehensive $200 million investment to complete Auckland’s Rail Network Rebuild before the City Rail Link (CRL) opens in 2026. This major infrastructure upgrade aims to support the transformative potential of the CRL, which will double Auckland’s rail capacity, enhancing travel speed and frequency across the city. Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Acting Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson confirmed the plans, highlighting the importance of completing this work before the CRL launches to deliver immediate, optimized benefits to commuters.

Minister Brown noted that the CRL, initially launched by the last National Government, represents a pivotal step toward reducing congestion and providing Aucklanders with more travel options. However, to fully harness its potential, critical upgrades to the existing rail network must be finished in advance. This upgrade includes foundational track improvements, drainage upgrades, and enhancements to critical infrastructure, such as bridges, tunnels, signals, and power systems.

“The Government is committed to funding the over $200 million required to ensure Auckland’s rail network is ready when the CRL opens,” Brown said. “Though the upgrades will mean additional disruptions, the completion of the Rail Network Rebuild is necessary to deliver faster, more frequent, and reliable train services from day one.”

Extensive Closures to Enable Network-Wide Upgrades

The Rail Network Rebuild will require significant closures, estimated to amount to 96 days of complete network shutdowns between Christmas 2024 and January 2026. KiwiRail, Auckland Transport, and Auckland One Rail have coordinated to limit peak weekday disruptions, scheduling closures primarily over weekends, major holidays, and late evenings to minimize impact on commuters.

KiwiRail’s extensive work includes replacing old track foundations, improving drainage systems to prevent flooding, replacing worn rails and sleepers, and upgrading signaling and power supplies. These efforts will remove temporary speed restrictions and deliver a more resilient rail network that will support the CRL's ambitious service goals.

“Our expectation is that KiwiRail and Auckland Transport do everything possible to minimize disruptions, including working around the clock to maximize the value of each closure period,” added Brown.

Acting Mayor: “Critical to Unlocking the Full Value of CRL”

Acting Mayor Desley Simpson expressed her gratitude for the government’s funding commitment, emphasizing that this proactive approach will ensure that Auckland’s rail network can handle increased passenger volumes once the CRL opens.

“This investment is critical to realizing the full value of the CRL, which promises to transform Auckland’s public transport system,” said Simpson. “Our current rail infrastructure has experienced minimal updates in decades, leading to frequent disruptions. A network-wide rebuild will ensure we are prepared to meet demand and avoid issues that could detract from the CRL’s benefits.”

Simpson acknowledged that while the project will cause temporary inconveniences, prioritizing weekend and holiday closures, and ensuring timely, clear communication with the public are essential. Auckland Transport and KiwiRail are committed to keeping passengers informed of service changes well in advance and providing alternatives when possible.

Benefits Beyond CRL: Boosting Productivity and Reducing Congestion

With the CRL and network upgrades, Auckland's rail system is expected to play a key role in addressing urban congestion and enhancing productivity in New Zealand’s largest city. The Rail Network Rebuild is also anticipated to reduce maintenance costs and provide a robust foundation for Auckland’s future transportation needs, supporting continued economic growth and improved quality of life.

In closing, Simpson expressed appreciation to Auckland train users and KiwiRail’s freight customers for their patience, acknowledging the inconvenience that these closures will bring. However, she affirmed that the result would be a rail system Aucklanders can be proud of, marking a new era for public transit in the city.

“This work represents a final push toward a transformative and reliable rail network. With these upgrades, Aucklanders can look forward to faster, more frequent trains from day one of the CRL’s opening,” Simpson said.