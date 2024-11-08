Uttarakhand CM Dhami Leads Cleanliness Drive, Advances State's Growth Prospects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' cleanliness initiative at the racecourse on the eve of the state's Foundation Day. During the event, he inaugurated a QR scanner set to streamline street light complaints within the Dehradun Municipal Corporation. This technology allows residents to easily report malfunctioning street lights by scanning the QR code on the poles.

Celebrating the decade-long Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by PM Modi, CM Dhami emphasized the campaign's contribution to nationwide cleanliness. He highlighted the significance of sanitation in Uttarakhand due to the influx of tourists and pilgrims. The event also commemorated victims of a recent bus accident in Almora, with prayers for their peace and recovery for the injured.

CM Dhami outlined the state's progress over the past 24 years, noting its leading positions in sustainable development, ease of business, and startup leadership. As Uttarakhand enters its silver jubilee year, the Chief Minister committed to public-participated short- and long-term plans aimed at enhancing economic growth, reducing unemployment, and advancing the state's competitive status.

