Supreme Court Reconsiders Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has decided to revisit the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), opting to overturn the 1967 decision from the S Azeez Basha versus Union of India case, which deemed AMU a non-minority institution. Lawyer Shadan Farasat expressed optimism that AMU will meet the criteria set forth for minority institutions.

The court's 4:3 majority verdict has called for a regular three-judge bench to reevaluate AMU's status. The bench emphasized the importance of the institution's origin in deciding its minority status, questioning who founded the university as a determining factor.

Shadan Farasat highlighted that the verdict sets parameters under Article 30 for what constitutes a minority-established institution, including the institution's history and community involvement. Yasoob Abbas of All India Shia Personal Law welcomed the verdict, anticipating a favorable judgment from the future bench.

