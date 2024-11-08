Left Menu

Supreme Court Reconsiders Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status

The Supreme Court has revisited the status of Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution, following its decision to overturn the 1967 ruling in S Azeez Basha versus Union of India. The case will now be reviewed by a three-judge bench to determine minority status requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:34 IST
Supreme Court Reconsiders Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status
Lawyer and petitioner Shadan Farasat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has decided to revisit the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), opting to overturn the 1967 decision from the S Azeez Basha versus Union of India case, which deemed AMU a non-minority institution. Lawyer Shadan Farasat expressed optimism that AMU will meet the criteria set forth for minority institutions.

The court's 4:3 majority verdict has called for a regular three-judge bench to reevaluate AMU's status. The bench emphasized the importance of the institution's origin in deciding its minority status, questioning who founded the university as a determining factor.

Shadan Farasat highlighted that the verdict sets parameters under Article 30 for what constitutes a minority-established institution, including the institution's history and community involvement. Yasoob Abbas of All India Shia Personal Law welcomed the verdict, anticipating a favorable judgment from the future bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024