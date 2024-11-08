Left Menu

Emerging Markets Navigate Trump-Era Economic Uncertainties

Emerging market currencies and stocks experienced minimal fluctuations as Trump's election win spurred market apprehensions. China's fiscal announcements disappointed, leading to dips in the yuan and equities. Anticipated trade shifts and interest cuts fueled optimism in other markets, while Eastern European equities surged notably.

On Friday, emerging market currencies and stocks reached a tentative close to a week filled with uncertainty after Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. Investors remained cautious following policy pronouncements from China's top legislative body which left them unimpressed.

Chinese markets responded to the National People's Congress's new fiscal support measures aimed at alleviating local government debt pressures, leading to a 0.3% decline in the yuan and dips in domestic equities. Meanwhile, significant U.S.-listed Chinese firms like Alibaba, Li Auto, and NetEase saw a 3% to 4% fall.

Ruchir Desai from Asia Frontier Capital noted concerns about potential U.S. tariff hikes under Trump, suggesting increased stimulus needs in China. While emerging market equities experienced gains on expected operational shifts due to potential increased surcharges on Chinese exports, Turkey's equities surged alongside environment-specific currencies in Eastern Europe.

