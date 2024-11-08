Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on Illegal Arms Syndicate with Key Arrests

The Delhi Crime Branch has made significant strides in dismantling an illegal arms syndicate operating in North East Delhi, with the recent arrest of two pivotal figures, Nadeem and Fazeel, both from Seelampur. The duo's capture has led to the uncovering of a network supplying illicit firearms in the area.

A tactical raid in Brahmpuri, Seelampur, on November 4, resulted in the seizure of three high-quality illegal pistols, four magazines, and 24 live cartridges. The police noted that these firearms, supplied in substantial quantities, were of top-notch quality. This crackdown is part of a continued effort following a previous case registered on September 18, when two other individuals were apprehended with similar weaponry.

Under custody, Sameer Ahmad and Sahil revealed that they sourced illegal pistols from Nadeem and Fazeel, linking them to a larger distribution chain. Subsequent raids across Delhi NCR resulted in the capture of another associate, Suhaib, with more firearms. The interrogation has revealed the involvement of an individual named Rashid, and efforts are underway to trace the origins of these illegal arms.

