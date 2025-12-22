Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Fake Medicine Packaging Syndicate

The Delhi Police have uncovered a printing operation involved in supplying packaging for counterfeit medicines and cosmetics. Two new arrests were made, adding to the ongoing investigation of previous suspects involved in manufacturing and distributing spurious drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:27 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Fake Medicine Packaging Syndicate
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have taken significant action by uncovering a printing unit implicated in supplying packaging material for counterfeit medicines and fake cosmetics. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into a network responsible for manufacturing and selling fake pharmaceuticals. Previously, three individuals—Shree Ram, Gaurav Bhagat, and Parmod Kumar Gupta—were detained for their alleged participation in producing and distributing these illicit drugs.

The new phase of the investigation revealed the role of a specific printing unit in providing wrapping materials for the counterfeit products. Two additional suspects, Anil Singh Rawat from Burari and Rahul Agarwal from Nangli Mor, were apprehended. Rawat managed a printing press that allegedly catered to co-conspirator Shree Ram, facilitating the supply of packaging boxes critical to the operation.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025