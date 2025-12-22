Delhi Police Crackdown on Fake Medicine Packaging Syndicate
Delhi Police have taken significant action by uncovering a printing unit implicated in supplying packaging material for counterfeit medicines and fake cosmetics. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals, as confirmed by an official on Monday.
The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation into a network responsible for manufacturing and selling fake pharmaceuticals. Previously, three individuals—Shree Ram, Gaurav Bhagat, and Parmod Kumar Gupta—were detained for their alleged participation in producing and distributing these illicit drugs.
The new phase of the investigation revealed the role of a specific printing unit in providing wrapping materials for the counterfeit products. Two additional suspects, Anil Singh Rawat from Burari and Rahul Agarwal from Nangli Mor, were apprehended. Rawat managed a printing press that allegedly catered to co-conspirator Shree Ram, facilitating the supply of packaging boxes critical to the operation.
