Outcry in Madhya Pradesh: Minor's Assault Sparks Political Debates

In a harrowing incident, a 10-year-old girl was found raped and unconscious in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. Police report that the crime occurred in the Myana police station area on Wednesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivek Ashthana revealed that the victim and her mother visited a village market when a 30-year-old man offered help. Under false pretenses, he lured them, separated the pair, and committed the assault in a nearby jungle.

The minor was rushed to the hospital, and four police teams have been mobilized to track the suspect. Congress criticized the state's law enforcement, while BJP officials assert their commitment to women's safety, promising swift and decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)