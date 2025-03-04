Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP Over Women's Safety Concerns

The Congress party has raised concerns over women's safety under BJP's dual governance, highlighting harassment incidents involving a minister's daughter in Maharashtra. Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba pointed to a pattern of crimes in several states, emphasizing the need for accountability and action by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has intensified its critique of the BJP, particularly targeting the dual governments over women's safety issues. During a recent press conference, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba highlighted incidents in multiple states, underscoring an atmosphere of insecurity for women.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Lamba cited an incident in Maharashtra involving the harassment of a Union minister's daughter. The accused in the case reportedly includes a former BJP councilor, casting a spotlight on the party's governance.

With International Women's Day on the horizon, the Congress vowed to hold the BJP accountable, demanding action in light of ongoing crimes against women across various states, including Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

