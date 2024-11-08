Manipur's Financial Roadmap: Discussions with 16th Finance Commission

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh engaged in critical discussions with the 16th Finance Commission on Friday, aimed at ensuring effective deployment of funds provided through central schemes.

Dr Arvid Panagariya, the Chairman leading the Commission's visiting team, emphasized the importance of these financial resources in fostering state development. Discussions included grant-in-aid proposals and specific project executions that could herald economic change in Manipur.

Additionally, the focus extended to the state's financial health, examining expenditure relative to GSDP, fiscal deficits, and liability proportions. Dr Panagariya assured that the Commission would offer considerate support to all northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)