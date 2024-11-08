President Ramaphosa Unveils Statue Honoring King Shaka Zulu

In a celebratory event at King Shaka International Airport, President Cyril Ramaphosa inaugurated a statue dedicated to King Shaka Zulu, honouring the iconic leader’s legacy of unity, resilience, and strength. The statue, commissioned by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, serves as a symbol of cultural pride and historical restoration for both South Africans and international visitors.

President Ramaphosa commended the KwaZulu-Natal government for fulfilling its promise to recognize King Shaka’s contributions to South African history. He described the monument as a proud testament to King Shaka’s era and influence, highlighting that the statue aims to inspire a new generation born into democracy.

"King Shaka's story and achievements have transcended time, securing his place in history and legend,” Ramaphosa said. "For too long, the narratives of leaders like King Shaka were suppressed by those who oppressed South Africa's people, and today, we are reclaiming our pride in the history of all South Africans."

Ramaphosa emphasized that this is part of South Africa’s broader mission to reclaim and teach a comprehensive and inclusive history in schools. "In a democratic South Africa, we are rebuilding our symbols and narratives to honor leaders who fought for unity and equality, shedding divisive symbols of the past," he added.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli expressed the gathering’s significance as not only a statue unveiling but a celebration of an enduring legacy that shaped both the Zulu Kingdom and South Africa. Ntuli said the event was a tribute to Shaka's visionary leadership, which united the Zulu nation and laid a foundation of unity and courage.

The statue’s unveiling also reflects the recognition of His Majesty iSilo Misuzulu kaZwelithini, whom President Ramaphosa formally acknowledged as the reigning Zulu King two years ago, reinforcing the continuity of King Shaka's lineage of leadership.

Premier Ntuli shared that the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority will promote heritage tourism to amplify King Shaka’s legacy and inspire pride in South Africa’s collective identity. "King Shaka’s legacy of resilience and unity is integral to our identity and will guide us forward as we celebrate our cultural heritage," he said.

This initiative, according to the Premier, is part of broader plans to celebrate and educate on South Africa’s cultural and historical wealth, creating economic opportunities through expanded tourism. The statue stands as both a historical symbol and an aspirational message for unity and pride for future generations.