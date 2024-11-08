Telangana CM Revamps Yadagirigutta Temple with New Trust Board

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled plans for a new Trust Board to oversee the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam. This initiative, mirroring the governance structure of the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, is set to enhance the temple's stature and operations.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to elevate the Yadagirigutta Temple's board to the same level as its Tirumala counterpart, following comprehensive studies. He advised the implementation of a unique policy for cow protection, endorsed the use of technology for improved cow welfare, and tasked officials with establishing stay facilities for devotees and fast-tracking the Vimana Gopuram's gold plating before the Brahmotsavam festival.

Further directives included the allocation of needed funds, finalizing outstanding land acquisitions, and a thorough submission of detailed reports on pending tasks. The Chief Minister also decreed the renaming of Yadadri to Yadagirigutta in all records. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed birthday greetings to the Telangana CM, receiving heartfelt thanks from Mr. Reddy.

