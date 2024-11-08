Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian oil refinery in Saratov caused minimal damage, according to local sources. Inspection revealed no fire or casualties, leaving refining operations unaffected. Ukrainian intelligence noted the involvement of military intelligence. The radar-produced plant fuels and oil products.
A Ukrainian drone strike targeted an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, officials reported on Friday. Despite the attack, the refinery suffered minimal damage, according to local sources.
A source confirmed that no fire or critical damage occurred, and refining activities remained unchanged. The attack marks another instance of Ukraine targeting Russian oil infrastructures during the ongoing war.
Video footage shared on social media demonstrated that key facilities remained intact. Saratov's governor stated that debris had fallen on an industrial zone without causing injuries. The refinery processed more than 115,000 barrels per day this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region
Global Tensions Rise: North Korea Allegedly Supports Russia in Ukraine Conflict
Russia-North Korea Partnership Treaty Ratified
Hamas Seeks Russian Mediation for Palestinian Unity Government Talks
Tragedy Strikes Kupiansk: Russian Attack Claims Lives