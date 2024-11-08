Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported

A Ukrainian drone strike targeted an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, officials reported on Friday. Despite the attack, the refinery suffered minimal damage, according to local sources.

A source confirmed that no fire or critical damage occurred, and refining activities remained unchanged. The attack marks another instance of Ukraine targeting Russian oil infrastructures during the ongoing war.

Video footage shared on social media demonstrated that key facilities remained intact. Saratov's governor stated that debris had fallen on an industrial zone without causing injuries. The refinery processed more than 115,000 barrels per day this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)