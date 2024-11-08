Left Menu

Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian oil refinery in Saratov caused minimal damage, according to local sources. Inspection revealed no fire or casualties, leaving refining operations unaffected. Ukrainian intelligence noted the involvement of military intelligence. The radar-produced plant fuels and oil products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:52 IST
Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery: Minimal Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone strike targeted an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, officials reported on Friday. Despite the attack, the refinery suffered minimal damage, according to local sources.

A source confirmed that no fire or critical damage occurred, and refining activities remained unchanged. The attack marks another instance of Ukraine targeting Russian oil infrastructures during the ongoing war.

Video footage shared on social media demonstrated that key facilities remained intact. Saratov's governor stated that debris had fallen on an industrial zone without causing injuries. The refinery processed more than 115,000 barrels per day this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024