Judgment Pending in High-Profile 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

The Rouse Avenue Court is set to deliver its verdict on November 29 regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The proceedings, arguing both delays and legal technicalities, stem from the killings of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh during the riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Rouse Avenue Court will announce its judgment on November 29 in the case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court's decision follows arguments from defense lawyer Anil Sharma, representing Kumar, and additional public prosecutor Manish Rawat.

Defense claims included the absence of Kumar's name in initial reports and questioned the applicability of foreign legal standards, noting a 16-year delay in witness identification. Meanwhile, the prosecution countered by highlighting the staggering death toll of over 2,700 Sikhs and suggested police investigations were designed to protect those responsible.

The court heard testimonies of manipulated investigations and argued that the riots were an extraordinary situation, potentially qualifying as genocide. This case, initially part of the 114 cases recommended for reopening by Justice GP Mathur's committee, has prompted renewed scrutiny of historical legal actions aligned against Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

