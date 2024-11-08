Canada's Double Standards: Blocking 'The Australia Today' Raises Concerns

In a sharp critique, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Canadian government of maintaining 'double standards' concerning freedom of speech. His comments followed Ottawa's decision to block the online outlet 'The Australia Today' after it aired a press conference with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Poonawalla highlighted the contradiction in Canada's policies, allowing anti-India and pro-Khalistani sentiments on its soil while restricting Australian media outlets for broadcasting critical diplomatic exchanges. The move pointed to a broader hypocrisy in the Canadian stance on free speech.

The editorial voice of 'The Australia Today' reaffirmed their commitment to an open media, despite facing restrictions. This incident has sparked a debate about the role of opposition parties in India, with Poonawalla calling on them to condemn Canada's apparent duplicity and support those affected by Khalistani rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)