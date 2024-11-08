Left Menu

Canada's Double Standards: Blocking 'The Australia Today' Raises Concerns

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes Canada's double standards on freedom of speech, arguing that Ottawa blocked 'The Australia Today' after airing a press conference with Indian and Australian ministers. The move highlights Canada's inconsistency, while opposition parties in India face scrutiny for not defending anti-Khalistani rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:19 IST
Canada's Double Standards: Blocking 'The Australia Today' Raises Concerns
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Canadian government of maintaining 'double standards' concerning freedom of speech. His comments followed Ottawa's decision to block the online outlet 'The Australia Today' after it aired a press conference with India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Poonawalla highlighted the contradiction in Canada's policies, allowing anti-India and pro-Khalistani sentiments on its soil while restricting Australian media outlets for broadcasting critical diplomatic exchanges. The move pointed to a broader hypocrisy in the Canadian stance on free speech.

The editorial voice of 'The Australia Today' reaffirmed their commitment to an open media, despite facing restrictions. This incident has sparked a debate about the role of opposition parties in India, with Poonawalla calling on them to condemn Canada's apparent duplicity and support those affected by Khalistani rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

