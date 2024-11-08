Left Menu

J&K Police Nab Suspects Behind Srinagar Grenade Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested terrorists and their associates connected to the November 3 grenade attack in Srinagar's weekly market. The attack, directed by handlers in Pakistan, left twelve people injured, including a woman. Three suspects have been detained under UAPA. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:42 IST
Kashmir Inspector-General of Police VK Birdi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended the terrorists and their associates linked to the November 3 grenade attack in Srinagar's bustling weekly market. The horrific incident, executed at the behest of handlers stationed in Pakistan, resulted in grave injuries to twelve individuals, including a woman.

The gravity of the attack was underscored by Kashmir's Inspector-General of Police, VK Birdi, who confirmed that detained suspects Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh are now in custody. Birdi lamented the aggression aimed at disrupting societal peace and expressed dismay at the involvement of foreign influence.

Local authorities report that charges under the UAPA have been filed as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah articulated his condemnation of the targeting of innocent people. Abdullah emphasized the imperative for a robust security response to stem the wave of recent attacks that have unsettled the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

