J&K Police Nab Suspects Behind Srinagar Grenade Attack

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended the terrorists and their associates linked to the November 3 grenade attack in Srinagar's bustling weekly market. The horrific incident, executed at the behest of handlers stationed in Pakistan, resulted in grave injuries to twelve individuals, including a woman.

The gravity of the attack was underscored by Kashmir's Inspector-General of Police, VK Birdi, who confirmed that detained suspects Osama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh are now in custody. Birdi lamented the aggression aimed at disrupting societal peace and expressed dismay at the involvement of foreign influence.

Local authorities report that charges under the UAPA have been filed as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah articulated his condemnation of the targeting of innocent people. Abdullah emphasized the imperative for a robust security response to stem the wave of recent attacks that have unsettled the region.

