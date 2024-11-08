BJP Blasts AAP Over Pollution and Governance Failures
Amid escalating pollution concerns in Delhi, BJP leaders criticize AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleged governance failures. Accusations focus on Kejriwal prioritizing luxury over public welfare. The BJP also disapproves of AAP's handling of Yamuna river pollution and air quality in the capital.
- Country:
- India
In a heated press conference in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, and the INDI alliance, accusing them of undermining national unity. Bhatia specifically criticized Kejriwal for prioritizing personal luxury over addressing housing needs for the underprivileged.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla further condemned the AAP for the pollution in the Yamuna River, pointing to the toxic foam that poses health risks during Chhath Puja. Poonawalla blamed AAP's policies for the river's worsening condition, despite significant funds allocated for its cleanup.
Joining the criticism, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed concern over the capital's air quality, accusing AAP of turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber.' He urged residents to consider a BJP-led government in upcoming elections, promising to transform Delhi into a world-class capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dreams Stolen: Rahul Gandhi Empathizes with the Common Man
Prabowo Subianto Inaugurated as Indonesia's President, Rahul Gandhi Extends Support
Main fight in the country is to protect Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.
Family Bonds Over Politicking: Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Address
Sarma Criticizes Rahul Gandhi as 'Unguided Missile'