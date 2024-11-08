BJP Blasts AAP Over Pollution and Governance Failures

In a heated press conference in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, and the INDI alliance, accusing them of undermining national unity. Bhatia specifically criticized Kejriwal for prioritizing personal luxury over addressing housing needs for the underprivileged.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla further condemned the AAP for the pollution in the Yamuna River, pointing to the toxic foam that poses health risks during Chhath Puja. Poonawalla blamed AAP's policies for the river's worsening condition, despite significant funds allocated for its cleanup.

Joining the criticism, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed concern over the capital's air quality, accusing AAP of turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber.' He urged residents to consider a BJP-led government in upcoming elections, promising to transform Delhi into a world-class capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)