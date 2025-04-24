Trump's Patience Wears Thin with Ukraine Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's frustration is mounting as peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine continue to stall, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt revealed on Wednesday.

Leavitt expressed that President Trump's patience is dwindling, emphasizing his desire for global peace and an end to the violence. However, cooperation is needed from both sides, she added.

The spokesperson specifically criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stating that his current negotiation efforts are misaligned with achieving peace, potentially hindering progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)