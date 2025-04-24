Left Menu

Trump's Patience Wears Thin with Ukraine Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with the slow progress of negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that President Trump wants peace but criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for moving in the wrong direction in negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:06 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's frustration is mounting as peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine continue to stall, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt revealed on Wednesday.

Leavitt expressed that President Trump's patience is dwindling, emphasizing his desire for global peace and an end to the violence. However, cooperation is needed from both sides, she added.

The spokesperson specifically criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stating that his current negotiation efforts are misaligned with achieving peace, potentially hindering progress.

