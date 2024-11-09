Trump's Transition: Shifts in Climate Policy and Energy Strategy

The Trump transition team is actively drafting executive orders to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and reduce the size of certain national monuments. These moves are intended to increase drilling and mining activities, according to The New York Times.

The transition team also aims to lift the suspension on new permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to major markets in Asia and Europe. Furthermore, the plan includes revoking California's ability to set stricter pollution standards than federal guidelines.

Currently, the Biden administration has paused new LNG export approvals pending a study on their environmental impact. Meanwhile, discussions are underway about potentially relocating the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency from Washington, D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)