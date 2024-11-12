ILO and DİSK Join Forces to Enhance Fundamental Labour Rights Training in Türkiye

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Türkiye and the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Türkiye (DİSK) recently conducted an in-depth training program for union administrators and specialists focused on fundamental labour rights. The two-day event was part of the “Strengthening Social Partners and Civil Society Capacities on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work” project, supported by the European Union Delegation to Türkiye. The training aimed to boost union representatives’ knowledge of labour rights, workplace justice, and the changing nature of work in Türkiye.

The sessions took place at the ILO Office for Türkiye, beginning with an opening address by ILO Türkiye Director Yasser Hassan and an overview by Senior Project Coordinator Emre Dönmez. Participants, including trade union specialists and civil society representatives, received hands-on training on critical issues such as labour principles, access to justice, and the future of work, facilitated by leading academics and union experts.

Prof. Dr. Gaye Burcu Yıldız led an intensive discussion on the fundamental labour principles outlined in ILO conventions, with a particular focus on adapting collective rights to evolving work models and protecting vulnerable groups. Yıldız's session on “Access to Justice for Fundamental Labor Rights” also examined Türkiye’s national complaint mechanisms and other enforcement tools.

Trade union expert Prof. Dr. Banu Uçkan Hekimler analyzed Türkiye’s trade union landscape, covering topics such as workers' attitudes towards unions and strategies for revitalizing union involvement.

On the topic of future work challenges, Burak Uyan of DEV Maden-Sen addressed the growing impact of climate change on employment, introducing concepts of "Just Transition" and how the green economy is reshaping work. Additionally, Eyüp Özer from Birleşik Metal-İş delivered a seminar on how emerging technologies are affecting employment trends and union roles in a digitalized world.

Closing Ceremony and Participant Feedback

The program concluded with a certificate presentation by Mr. Yasser Hassan and DİSK General Secretary Tayfun Görgün. Participants expressed appreciation for the training, emphasizing that it provided them with crucial insights into international labour standards, ILO conventions, and forward-looking labour strategies.

About the Fundamental Labour Rights Project

This initiative is part of the ILO’s wider Fundamental Labour Rights Project in Türkiye, which aims to reach 1,000 participants from unions and rights-based NGOs. Supported by the European Union, the project seeks to fortify understanding and implementation of key ILO conventions in Türkiye, including the right to collective bargaining, eliminating forced and child labour, and promoting non-discrimination and workplace safety.

To enhance capacity-building, the project includes comprehensive research, the development of an electronic library, training sessions, and grant opportunities for participating organizations. Key project deliverables also include a needs assessment study and thematic reports to identify the specific requirements of Türkiye's worker and employer organizations.