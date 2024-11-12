Left Menu

Resilient Ukrainian Farmers Aim for 2025 Harvest Amid Tough Conditions

Ukrainian farmers have almost completed sowing winter grains for the 2025 harvest, covering 96.3% of the expected area, despite challenging weather conditions. The agriculture ministry reports nearly 4.4 million hectares of winter wheat sown. However, late planting due to drought poses a threat to crop development.

Despite a record drought and dry soil conditions, Ukrainian farmers have successfully sown almost 5 million hectares of winter grains, covering 96.3% of the planned area for the 2025 harvest, according to the agriculture ministry.

The ministry stated that 4.4 million hectares of winter wheat, 577,800 hectares of winter barley, and 68,100 hectares of rye have been sown. While optimism remains high among officials, the national agricultural academy warned of the potential risk to underdeveloped crops due to unfavourable autumn weather conditions.

Farm Minister Vitaliy Koval expressed optimism regarding crop germination and the meeting of sowing targets, despite mixed reports on weather impact. Ukraine's recent wheat harvest totaled 22 million metric tons, consistent with the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

