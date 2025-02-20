Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi's Fourth Woman CM, BJP Ends 27-Year Drought

In a historic move, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) return to power in the national capital after 27 years. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari praised the Prime Minister and party leadership for this transformative appointment.

Diya Kumari emphasized the significance of a woman leading Delhi, signaling a new era in governance aimed at combating corruption and addressing critical issues. "It brings pride and joy to every woman," Kumari noted, thanking the leadership for this pivotal decision.

Alongside Gupta, six other MLAs, including Deputy CM Parvesh Sahib Singh, took the oath of office. Rekha Gupta, an experienced lawmaker with roots in the BJP Mahila Morcha, pledged to lead an efficient administration. The BJP clinched 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party secured 22, and Congress failed yet again to win any seats.

