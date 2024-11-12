Calls for Climate Action at U.S. Summit in Baku

World leaders gathered at the U.S. climate summit in Baku, where urgent calls for action resounded. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implored nations to step up climate finance to avoid impending humanitarian disasters.

Guterres emphasized the critical need for immediate action to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, attributing the problem to wealthy countries while poorer nations suffer the consequences. He stated, "Doubling down on fossil fuels is absurd," and urged the G20 to lead the charge.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev defended his country against criticisms of being a 'petrostate,' stressing its negligible contribution to global emissions. Aliyev criticized Western media for spreading misinformation following Azerbaijan’s selection as the host of COP29.

